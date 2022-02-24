Submit Release
Restricted meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Delegation heads of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council during a joint photo session

RUSSIA, February 24 - Delegation heads of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council during a joint photo session

24 February 2022

24 February 2022

24 February 2022

24 February 2022

Delegation heads of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council during a joint photo session

The list of delegation heads taking part in a restricted meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic – Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic – Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin;

Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich.

