Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Feb. 21

More legislation is making its way through the process. This week, my Senate Bill 741 was heard by the Missouri Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. This measure creates the Personal Privacy Protection Act, which defends our freedom of speech through preventing the disclosure of personal information to public agencies.

Also, Senate Bill 672 passed out of the Missouri Senate and is on its way to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration. This bill extends the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program, which provides financial aid for adults seeking a degree or other forms of certification in a field of high need. I believe this will go a long way toward strengthening an already pro-business climate in our state.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Farm Bureau Legislative Day at the Capitol Rodney and Kathryn Johnson (Benton County), John Crawford (Dallas County), Sen. Crawford, Trent Drake (Polk County), Linda Perry (Dallas County), Jordan Richner (Cedar County), Leroy Perry (Dallas County) and Wayne Hardison (Dallas County).