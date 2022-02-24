Administrative Suspensions for Failure to Pay License Fees Required by Rule 410 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules
Court News ...
Administrative Suspensions for Failure to Pay License Fees Required by Rule 410 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules
The Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending lawyers under Rule 419 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules for failing to pay their license fees.
2022-02-24-01
The Supreme Court of South Carolina
RE: Administrative Suspensions for Failure to Pay License Fees Required by Rule 410 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR)
ORDER
The South Carolina Bar has furnished the attached list of lawyers who have failed to pay their license fees for 2022. Pursuant to Rule 419(d)(1), SCACR, these lawyers are hereby suspended from the practice of law. They shall surrender their certificate of admission to practice law to the Clerk of this Court by March 24, 2022.
Any petition for reinstatement must be made in the manner specified by Rule 419(e), SCACR. Additionally, if they have not verified their information in the Attorney Information System, they shall do so prior to seeking reinstatement.
These lawyers are warned that any continuation of the practice of law in this State after being suspended by this order is the unauthorized practice of law, and will subject them to disciplinary action under Rule 413, SCACR, and could result in a finding of criminal or civil contempt by this Court. Further, any lawyer who is aware of any violation of this suspension shall report the matter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Rule 8.3, Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, Rule 407, SCACR.
|
s/Donald W. Beatty C.J.
s/John W. Kittredge J.
s/Kaye G. Hearn J.
s/John Cannon Few J.
s/George C. James, Jr. J.
Columbia, South Carolina February 24, 2022
Members Who Have Not Paid 2020 License Fees
|
Scott Cameron Armstrong Venable LLP 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 900 Baltimore, MD 21224
|
Michael Strom Medlock Stewart Title Guaranty Co. 10700 Mystic Circle Apt 102 Orlando, FL 32836
|
Fiona Cass Birch 34000 N 27th Drive #2030 Phoenix, AZ 85085
|
Robert A Mullins 1436 Glenn Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
|
Douglas G. Borsich 114 Dogwood Row Summerville, SC 29483
|
Home Scott Pierce Collins & Lacy, PC 219 E 23rd Street, Apt. 7-8 New York City, NY 10010
|
Joshua Micheal Brantley 1125 Old Graves Mill Rd Apt. 702 Lynchburg, VA 24502-2450
|
Eric Chalmers Poston Chalmers Poston, LLC 1320 Main Street Suite 316 Columbia, SC 29201
|
Debra Lueck Clements Milliken & Company 920 Milliken Road Spartanburg, SC 29303
|
Grayson Mead Shephard Hage Hodes PA 1855 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03104
|
Juan A. Cornejo 2814 Wild Oaks Dr. Duncan, OK 73533
|
Brad Hyrum Smith Fluor Corp. 100 Fluor Daniel Dr. Greenville, SC 29607-2770
|
Ryan Thomas Fowler Charleston Legal Access 285 W. Saratoga St. Ferndale, MI 48220
|
Tyler Christian Stahl 2952 Riverwood Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
|
Troy Allen McCurry 1245 Quaker Hill Drive Alexandria, VA 22314
|
Brett Edward Thiessen 217 Rosie Street Bowling Green, KY 42103
|
|
Kenneth E. Werner Kibbe & Orbe LLP 215 Park Avenue S New York, NY 10003