Administrative Suspensions for Failure to Pay License Fees Required by Rule 410 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

The Supreme Court has issued an administrative order suspending lawyers under Rule 419 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules for failing to pay their license fees.

RE: Administrative Suspensions for Failure to Pay License Fees Required by Rule 410 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR)

ORDER

The South Carolina Bar has furnished the attached list of lawyers who have failed to pay their license fees for 2022. Pursuant to Rule 419(d)(1), SCACR, these lawyers are hereby suspended from the practice of law. They shall surrender their certificate of admission to practice law to the Clerk of this Court by March 24, 2022.

Any petition for reinstatement must be made in the manner specified by Rule 419(e), SCACR. Additionally, if they have not verified their information in the Attorney Information System, they shall do so prior to seeking reinstatement.

These lawyers are warned that any continuation of the practice of law in this State after being suspended by this order is the unauthorized practice of law, and will subject them to disciplinary action under Rule 413, SCACR, and could result in a finding of criminal or civil contempt by this Court. Further, any lawyer who is aware of any violation of this suspension shall report the matter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Rule 8.3, Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, Rule 407, SCACR.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina February 24, 2022

Members Who Have Not Paid 2020 License Fees