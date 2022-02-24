FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]

DDOT And Howard University Announce Summer 2022 Research Internship Program

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and Howard University's Transportation Research Center (HUTRC) announce the 2022 Research Internship Summer Program. This internship is open to full-time undergraduate or graduate students in good academic standing from the DC region and nationwide, engaging students to work on specific research topics at DDOT. While the deadline to apply is Friday, March 18th at 11:59 pm ET, interviews will occur on a rolling basis so students are encouraged to apply before the deadline for earliest consideration.

The internship program allows DDOT to conduct research into transportation-related topics while also serving as a resource for students to acquire practical skills. HUTRC recruits the interns and manages the program on DDOT’s behalf.

The summer internship program is scheduled to run for at least 10 weeks starting Monday, June 6, 2022.

These positions are paid through a stipend, and interns will work a maximum of 40 hours a week with no paid vacation (federal holidays excepted), no paid sick leave, and no overtime. All students are required to have basic computer skills and basic knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Interested persons should visit https://www.hutrc.org/internships and follow the instructions on the website. Please identify the position for which you are applying and include your current Grade Point Average (GPA). (There is a minimum 2.5 GPA for undergraduates). No phone calls, please.

This year's internship projects include the following:

Pandemic traffic patterns

Green Infrastructure

Freight “superload” research

Rush hour restriction research

Enterprise data plan creation

Business process mapping

Transportation project management

Low-income fare trial

More details on the positions are in the position descriptions available at https://www.hutrc.org/internships.

Covid 19 Vaccine Requirement

The Government of the District of Columbia values the safety of our employees, our residents, and our visitors. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes all eligible booster shots, except when vaccination is not medically advised or violates your sincerely held religious beliefs in violation of EEO laws. If you are invited to join our team, you must submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to your initial HR representative, or you must request an exemption from your representative. New employees must either provide proof of vaccination or be granted a medical or religious exemption before working with the Government of the District of Columbia.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.