FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Public Meeting Notice: FY26 – FY29 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Public Forum

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host two public forums for DC residents to learn more about the development of the fiscal years 2026-2029 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and to comment on the project listings.

The DC STIP is a federally required multi-year listing of all upcoming projects that will be funded with federal dollars. The most recent update to the DC STIP was completed in March 2023 and includes programming for fiscal years 2023-2026. It is continuously revised to reflect the District’s evolving needs.

DDOT will release the draft 2026 – 2029 STIP for formal public review on May 15th. This meeting will be an opportunity to learn more about the development of the program and ask questions. The public comment period will close on Monday, June 22nd. We may use your comments to make adjustments to projects in the STIP. However, all comments will be included in the public comment record.

To learn more about the project, please visit: https://movedc.dc.gov/pages/dc-stip

Meeting #1: In-Person

DATE: May 28, 2026

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: DDOT Headquarters, 250 M Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Meeting #2: Virtual

DATE: June 4, 2026

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Join link: https://tinyurl.com/DCSTIP

Webinar number: 2303 752 1918

Webinar password: J3DqyeaZ9v2 (53379329 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 230 375 21918

For questions about the meeting or STIP, please email: [email protected].

Can’t Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the study website within 72 hours of meeting conclusion. Those who would like to leave a comment about the study can do so by leaving a comment on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For free language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Tanisha Dublin, Title VI and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance.

HELP IN YOUR LANGUAGE

If you need help in Spanish, please call 202-671-2700 to request a free interpreter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all District of Columbia residents and visitors.