9th Street Tunnel To Partially Reopen This Evening

The District Department of Transportation announced that the 9th Street Tunnel, currently closed downtown due to a Metrobus fire, will reopen this evening. Significant progress has been made in the inspection and cleanup effort, allowing the scope of remaining work to be scaled back.

Starting this afternoon, Friday, April 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., two lanes of the southbound 9th Street Tunnel will reopen. The right lane will remain closed for lighting repairs until further notice.

Motorists traveling southbound through the 9th Street Tunnel should remain alert for shifting traffic patterns within the work zone. Because the lane closure may cause delays, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.