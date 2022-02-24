ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 25-28) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Restrictions for improvement projects, including a closure of westbound Interstate 10 west of the I-17 “Stack” interchange, are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 25-28), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 43rd Avenue west of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. DETOURS : Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley as well as westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) from I-10 in the Tempe/Chandler area in the East Valley.

west of downtown Phoenix (Feb. 28) for pavement improvement work. : Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley as well as westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) from I-10 in the Tempe/Chandler area in the East Valley. Both Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) for pavement maintenance along Loop 101. Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between I-17 and Cave Creek Road. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 19th Avenue closed. DETOURS : Consider alternate routes while the I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 are closed, including eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to Seventh Avenue or Seventh Street.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (Feb. 27) for pavement maintenance along Loop 101. : Consider alternate routes while the I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 are closed, including eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to Seventh Avenue or Seventh Street. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 26) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time, stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

in Buckeye (Feb. 26) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time, stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes overnight between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Baseline Road in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 26) for pavement repair work in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

overnight (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe (Feb. 26) for pavement repair work in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in both directions at 39th Avenue in Phoenix from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for overhead power line installation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.