02/24/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom. I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation.”