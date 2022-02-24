Cahokia Mounds releases second phase of popular augmented reality app

SPRINGFIELD – An expansion of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site’s popular new augmented reality – or AR – app is now available to visitors.

The Grand Plaza AR tour launched Feb. 22 and joins the Monks Mound AR tour to offer a state-of-the-art experience for visitors. Users who purchased the Monks Mound app in December will receive The Grand Plaza free of charge upon updating their app.

The Grand Plaza AR tour begins behind the Interpretive Center, which is the location of an ancient residential area outside of the Palisade, and follows the concrete trail around the Twin Mounds.

In December, the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society (CMMS) launched the first phase of the product, which changes the way visitors experience Cahokia Mounds through leading-edge technology and catapulted the site to the forefront of Pre-Columbian interpretation.

Planning for the app began in 2017. Since then, CMMS received two Digital Products for the Humanities grants funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities totaling $350,000.

The Interpretive Center will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 28 for roof renovation. The first stop of The Grand Plaza segment of the app will be inaccessible during this time; however, visitors can begin the AR tour at any of the other seven stops.

As a reminder, there is no access to Ramey Street during the site’s closure. The Monks Mound parking lot will remain open. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or find Cahokia Mounds on social media channels and online at cahokiamounds.org

###