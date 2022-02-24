Bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose hunting applications due Feb. 28

Wild bison applications open March 1

2/22/2022 10:58:10 PM

Cheyenne - Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight Monday, Feb. 28. The month-long wild bison application period opens March 1. All applicants must apply online and have a username and password.

The Wyoming Hunt Planner tool on the Game and Fish website helps hunters plan their applications. The planner offers maps of each hunt area, descriptions of the terrain, drawing odds and harvest statistics. Tentative season information is posted as well.

Hunters can find information on license limits and descriptions, season proposals and changes for 2022 in the informational application packet or by calling the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -