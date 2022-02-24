Global Alliance Partners (GAP) roars with confidence in the face of the Great Lockdown in the year of the Tiger
As the new year of the tiger sets in, Global Alliance Partners . . . will thrive again because of its resilience and strong membership.”HONG KONG, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Alliance Partners (GAP), which was established in October 2008 in the midst of the 2007 Great Recession, has proven itself resilient and more relevant in the present day’s Great Lockdown.
— Mr. Bernard Pouliot
As the new year of the tiger sets in, Mr. Bernard Pouliot, GAP Chairman and Executive Director, looks back on GAP’s almost 15 years of service and expresses confidence that Global Alliance Partners will not only survive the difficulties associated with the world pandemic, but will thrive again because of its resilience and strong membership.
“Our partner firms have deep roots in their respective market territories and have developed solid ties among each other”, Mr. Pouliot said.
As lockdowns and quarantines loomed, travel restrictions have made face-to-face meetings more difficult. Despite enhanced conference calls capability, it is not easy to syndicate, validate, and close deals unless you are closely connected with people on the ground and with whom you have a reciprocal high level of trust”, he added.
Global Alliance Partners, which is anchored in its people-to-people mindset, is more than just any network group. It has evolved into a close-knit team of seasoned advisors and dealmakers covering many markets.
Hence despite unprecedented strains in the past two years, GAP has managed to maintain its momentum and press on with financial transactions such as:
• GAP’s Partner in Australia — Petra Capital has been winning mandates and closing transactions every month. The year 2021 was their best year ever; and they kicked off their Y2022 with the launch of Arrow Asset Management.
• GAP’s Partners in the US — TerraNova Capital and Auerbach Grayson remain active; with the former drawing more business from SPACS while the latter announcing its expansion into Capital Markets.
• GAP’s Partner in Japan — Capital Partners Securities expanded its asset management footprint while starting a real estate brokerage business focusing on institutional investment overseas targeting the US market as a priority.
• GAP’s Partner in Thailand — Country Group Securities had a record-breaking year with its involvement in the crypto market; and has since changed its name to Pi Securities Plc.
• GAP’s Partner in Korea — KTB Group acquired a savings bank in Y2021 and have now substantially expanded their footprint in Korea. It is now a major player in the local market.
• GAP’s Partner in Spain — GVC Gaesco Group expnded its role in independent wealth management by opening an office in Miami USA to tap into the Latin American wealth sector.
• GAP’s Partner in Hong Kong — China Tonghai International Financial Limited was very active in raising funds for the China private equity sector in the field of technology and electric vehicles.
Global Alliance Partners also gained two new members in Y2021 namely; Wecap from the Philippines and Quadrillion from the UAE.
Mr. Bernard Pouliot, who is also one of the founding Partners for this capital midmarket network group, underscored that while big is good, reputation and reliability are essential.
“Global Alliance Partners, with member firms across the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East, has lived through many upheavals within the span of almost 15 years and still remains solidly anchored in the world of finance through its depth and worldwide coverage,” Mr. Pouliot said.
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
ABOUT GLOBAL ALLIANCE PARTNERS (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.
ABOUT MR. BERNARD POULIOT
Mr. Bernard Pouliot has over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience. He has an extensive record of accomplishments in investments, finance, and corporate development. His business interests span across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East; with directorships in a number of both private-owned and public-listed companies. He has been living in Hong Kong since 1979, where he worked as the Vice President and Branch Manager of a Canadian bank that was involved in corporate lending. In 1984, he joined a Hong Kong public-listed conglomerate, of which he was the Group Managing Director for 15 years. In 1998, he became the Chairman and CEO of a Hong Kong listed company, China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HKSE.0952, Tonghai Financial — formerly the Quam Group), which operates as an integrated financial services group. After retiring as Chairman, Mr. Pouliot continues to serve as Senior Advisor to the Board of Tonghai Financial, and as the company’s international arm in deal making operations.
