New Selectable Wattage / Selectable Kelvin LED Canopy Lights by Access Fixtures

CANO LED Canopy Lights

New selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin LED canopy lights from Access Fixtures provide the choices you need.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of LED selectable kelvin / selectable wattage LED canopy lights called the CANO. CANO LED canopy lights are available in three different models. Each model has four different wattages that are selectable with a simple flick of a toggle. This enables the amount of lumens emitted to be set to meet the specific requirements of the site, as well as to better manage energy consumption. In addition, CANO LED canopy lights feature selectable Kelvin. CANO can emit 3000K, 4000K or 5000K. With selectable Kelvin, the Kelvin emitted by the canopy light can be set on site ensuring a perfect match or facilitating a future change of Kelvin. Kelvin is also set/changed using a toggle. CANO fixtures feature a polycarbonate diffuser lens for glare-free light distribution.

“Selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage with the flick of a switch allows customers to change the lumen output and/or Kelvin to meet their specific needs,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “As an example, if you want the canopy light to be brighter, flick the switch. Selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage allows for a truly custom lighting solution without the need to change light fixtures.”

These selectable kelvin and wattage fixtures are UL, CUL, RoHS, and DLC listed. This LED canopy light is lightweight, has a die-cast aluminum housing and a bronze powdercoat finish. CANO emits 140 lumens per watt. These fixtures have a CRI of 70+ and are compatible with 0-10v dimming. The wattage on these fixtures ranges from 14w to 83w. CANO fixtures are L70 rated at over 50,000 hours for years of maintenance free life. Surface mount the CANO onto any ceiling. These fixtures run on 120-277v. All CANO fixtures come with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Questions about which selectable Kelvin and wattage LED canopy light will work for your lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

Media Contact:

Clyde Porcella

800-468- 9925 ext. 1111

clyde@accessfixtures.com