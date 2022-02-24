FDA Warns Consumers about Powdered Infant Formula Recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall on powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility after reports of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. The FDA is currently investigating these reports. As a result of the ongoing investigation, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is monitoring the situation closely and is working with Utah retailers to identify the affected products and have already located some of the implicated products in Utah stores. The department will continue to work to make sure no more of these products are sold to consumers as part of the recall efforts.

The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses in three states. As of today, no cases have been diagnosed in Utah.

If consumers purchased the implicated products and their infant is experiencing symptoms of the before mentioned infections, immediately see your health care provider and report it to either your local health department or the Utah Department of Health by calling their epidemiology hotline at 801-538-6191. Please retain any unused product for testing.

Possible symptoms may include:

Cronobacter

Salmonella: Symptoms may include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases, may become fatal.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed products. If you have questions about feeding your child, contact your healthcare professional.

For more information, see the full FDA announcement here.

