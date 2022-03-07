Submit Release
Scott Aurich, Coronado's #1 Broker, Breaks the Previous Record with the Highest Sale in Coronado's History

Scott Aurich is "The Crown Jewel" Real Estate Agent in Coronado

Scott Aurich

Third Time since Business Launch, Sales Records for the Most Expensive Residential Property Sold in Coronado have been Superseded with Top Real Estate Agent

TOP 10 BEST REAL ESTATE AGENTS”
— Realty Short List (San Diego)

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Aurich is Coronado's Finest Real Estate Agent. For the third time in the last 30 years, Aurich, Coronado's #1 Broker, surpassed the sales record for the most expensive residential property sold in Coronado.

With sales of $15,000,000 at 1045 Loma Avenue (representing both Buyer and Seller), $16,000,000 at 1144 Isabella "The Baby Del" (representing the Buyer) in 2021, and now closing on the sale of 701 1st Street "Bella Vista" (representing the Seller) for $17,250,000! The highest amount ever paid for a Coronado residential residence.

Aurich continues to represent clients in Coronado who are buying or selling homes, and he has SOLD more real estate in Coronado than any other broker.

Aurich has extensive real estate sales expertise spanning over thirty years. He's also worked on single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and low-income housing. His significant history in sales and development allows him to provide his clients with valuable insight into a property's potential. Aurich has been helping people buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989, first in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business and then owning and operating one of Coronado's most successful real estate brokerages.

Aurich has created a reputation for getting the job done in Coronado, focusing mostly on brokerage and development. Aurich confirms in every transaction that he knows what he's doing and stands behind his work, from representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the local government about the creation of subsidized affordable housing.

Aurich's heart is in Coronado, where he is active in the community, a loving parent and husband, and where he sells Coronado as the best place to live on the planet. He's gained the admiration of his peers. As a result, he was elected President of the Coronado Association of Realtors, and he is committed to fostering a positive working relationship among all of the Island's brokers and agents.

Contact Scott Aurich to buy and sell at www.ScottAurich.com

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
Lifestyles San Diego TV Show featuring top Real Estate Agent Scott Aurich

