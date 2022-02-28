Biomason raises $65 million Series C to scale biocement® technology

About

Biomason is the only company in the world employing biology to produce cement. Since 2012, the company has used microorganisms to grow sustainable, structural biocement® in ambient temperatures, harnessing the power of biotechnology to reinvent traditional cement and offer a planet-friendly alternative. Biocement will eliminate 25% of the concrete industry’s global carbon emissions by 2030. Biomason biocement is in use in projects throughout the US and Europe, and bioLITH® precast tile products are commercially available. Learn more at biomason.com.

