Biomason tapped to participate in DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative
Biomason's MEDUSA team successfully grew a bioconcrete slab during an inter-military exercise in the South Pacific in July 2021.
Biomason Director of Government Contracts Kent J Smith teaches Marines the process of biocementation during a field deployment in the South Pacific in July 2021.
Biotechnology company set to commercialize DARPA-backed biocement applications through program.
We see Biomason as a prime example of the field-ready biotechnology solutions worth significant investment.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina biotechnology company Biomason announces its participation in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI). The program recognizes the strategic importance of Biomason’s revolutionary biocement® technology in field applications and provides support for corporate growth and development.
“We’re excited to be working with EEI to advance our technology and continue bringing novel biocement applications to the world,” said Kent J Smith, Biomason Director of Government Contracts. “This program is the next step to not only developing new solutions for the country, but also in further scaling our work globally.”
The goal of EEI is to accelerate transformational innovations to products and provide funding, mentoring, and connections. Companies in the program have the potential to create entirely new industries, upend existing markets, establish military advantage, and create lasting societal change, making them an invaluable resource to the country and the world.
To scale EEI and support this effort, DARPA has teamed up with IQT Emerge™—a new effort within In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT). IQT Emerge leverages IQT’s 20-plus years as a strategic partner with the nonprofit mission to help keep the national security community at the forefront of technology innovation.
“Through participation in DARPA's Engineered Living Materials Program, Biomason had opened multiple new developmental pipelines and was ready to complete the next phases of the DARPA-supported agenda and transition these new technologies to commercialization,” said Simon Davidson, EVP, IQT Emerge. “We see Biomason as a prime example of the field-ready biotechnology solutions worth significant investment.”
Biomason has worked with DARPA to develop two novel applications of its groundbreaking biocement technology: Project MEDUSA and Engineered Living Marine Cement (ELMc).
MEDUSA is an agile biocement application system to be deployed in forward-operating positions where native, non-engineered surfaces prevent safe vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) operations. ELMc is a biocement material seeded with a proprietary consortia of self-sustaining natural marine microorganisms that source required nutrients from seawater to produce sustainable, self-maintaining concrete structures for marine applications. Each has been successfully tested in large scale field evaluations, with EEI helping to support further market analysis and business development.
“We are excited to see how EEI’s catalytic funding will support the continued development and dynamic growth of Biomason’s work in this area,” said Davidson.
“Through tapping into EEI’s knowledge of key supply chains, techno-economic modeling capabilities, and entrepreneurial expertise, we can expand our global business network for MEDUSA and ELMc and bring additional revenues to our established commercialization of biocement technology,” said Smith.
