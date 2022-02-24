U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Feb. 24

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a copyright case. The court held that lack of either factual or legal knowledge can excuse an inaccuracy in a copyright registration under 17 U. S. C. §411(b)(1)(A)’s safe harbor.

Read the court's opinion in Unicolors, Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz, L. P.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-915_pol1.pdf