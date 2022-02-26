Residents Medical Group Makes Silicon Review's 30 Innovative Brands Of 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents Medical Group has recently made the Silicon Review's 30 Innovative Brands of the Year 2022 list. The Silicon Review released this list to honor the companies and organizations that show the most potential in their respective fields. Silicon Review is one of the most reliable communities focusing on technology and business, promoting and bringing many emerging brands to light.
Residents Medical Group was founded by Dr. Michael Everest, whose aim was to bridge the gap between education and medical application by ensuring that students have easier and quicker access to the medical residency program that fits them best.
Residents Medical Group is unique because it is the only organization that offers education and effective integration of candidate students into a residency program, thus ensuring seamless transition that promotes better learning and training experiences.
Dr. Michael Everest and his team know the challenge facing medical students after a medical school has accepted them. They need to know what to specialize in to know exactly how to prepare and what to expect. This is critical for medical graduates who wish to obtain their American Board of Specialties certification.
Residents Medical Group was the brainchild of Dr. Edwin Everest, the father of founder, chairman, and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Everest. The younger Everest took on the project after his father's untimely death in 2008. He then decided to go further, targeting a global expansion to help tap talent overseas.
Dr. Michael Everest is the force behind Residents Medical Group and other organizations. Dr. Everest holds a dual doctorate and has a Ph.D. in Education, which explains his passion for learning and teaching.
Bent on ensuring that his father's legacy is upheld, Dr. Michael Everest started an organization that his father had envisioned. Starting small, with a rented office, one employee, and a small loan, Dr. Everest built the organization that would soon be known as the Residents Medical Group.
He had his hands full at the time, deciding to create the Everest Edwin Foundation. This organization sought to continue the philanthropy of his father.
In just one year after Residents Medical Group was launched, more than 20 medical students and graduates under its program had successfully been granted positions in their respective medical residencies.
The organization also grew. By its first year, the Group reportedly earned more than $2 million, and its employees also increased. To help with the Group's program, the Everest Foundation stepped up, offering over $1 million to different medical and teaching schools in the U.S.
With the increasing success of the Residents Medical Group, Dr. Michael Everest believes it still has a long way to go. His dream is to create a system that makes matching students with residency programs faster and more effective. To him, this program will create more competent doctors and medical professionals and pave the way for a more effective medical system in the country and elsewhere.
