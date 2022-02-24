Submit Release
Connect In Small Spaces With BNC Right-Angle Plug Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF expands its BNC cable assembly options with a new configuration that features strain relief boots for additional reinforcements to the joint.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular BNC cable assembly series with a unique configuration that employs strain relief boots on either end of the cable. This BNC straight-to-right-angle plug assembly boasts additional reinforcement to the joints to prevent damage in applications that require frequent mating and unmating. The right-angle end of the assembly can be used as a space-saving measure in situations where industrial RG-58 is unable to bend in accordance with the design requirements. This assembly is well suited for both industrial and commercial use.

This 50 ohm BNC cable assembly offers reliable electrical performance up to 4 GHz. The BNC connectors on each end feature the dependable bayonet mating mechanism and are manufactured using durable nickel-plated, brass bodies with gold-plated contacts.

Pre-configured BNC assemblies support designs that require more flexibility for connecting cables within an application. This new configuration joins a robust portfolio of traditional BNC products while offering a new solution for compact applications with its bayonet coupling mechanism allowing for more secure connections in this space.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

