“NO OFFENSE” Brand New Sitcom Coming to Dame Dash Studios/Fox Soul

Hassan teams up with Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Dame Dash to Introduce “NO OFFENSE” a Brand-New Sitcom airing on Dame Dash Studio/ Fox Soul 2/25 at 7pmPST / 10pmEST

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and Producer Hassan Khaffaf partners up with Executive Producer Damon Dash and D. Good Publicity to introduce "NO OFFENSE," a scripted sitcom loosely based on true events, airing on Dame Dash Studio Fox Soul , Friday, February 25, 2022.The sitcom highlights Hassan teaming up with Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Dame Dash as they make their way through the yellow brick road of Hollywood’s music and film industry. Showing cameo appearances from TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin, Radio Personality Big Boy with Real 92.3, even Kanye West, yes Yeezy himself. If it’s starting to sound like the HBO hit show "ENTOURAGE" that’s probably because Rob Weiss the Executive Producer of "Entourage" will be making several appearances in "NO OFFENSE."With the reality of being misunderstood as a content curator, the pilot shows the cast as Hassan’s team trying to come up with ways to navigate his music career and pitch his sitcom while gaining visibility through the lens of Public Relations. It's an inside look into the industry as an emerging artist trying to pave their way. Merging a sitcom script and real-life events, as the cast is shown from an outside perspective looking in on Hassan’s journey with his team.This insightful sitcom will feature live cameos from artist, music & film producers and industry executives. No offense but who wouldn't want to have this all-star line up a part of their entourage? In addition to the premiere of “NO OFFENSE,” Hassan will also be hosting a private screening along with a NFT roll-out for the release of his new album "The Second Coming,” Executive Produced by Dame Dash, Spring of 2022.About KhaffafHassan Khaffaf Is an American Creative who puts God in everything he does. Even in his Instagram @HassanThankGod shows his praise. His father was born in Baghdad Iraq, mother born in the U.S., and Hassan was born in Tampa Florida. Hassan moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music career as an Artist and Producer. He has recently worked with Saweetie, Rick Ross, DeJ Loaf and Grammy Award Winning Malik Yusef. This led to a production deal with Warner Chappell partnering with Max Gousse & Ryan Press. Now signed to Damon Dash, BluRoc Records as an artist, Hassan will have a new music album coming soon.About Dame Dash StudioDame Dash Studios Distribution is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles. Formed in partnership with all-rights film distribution company Homestead Entertainment, Dame Dash Studios Distribution was created to provide alternative distribution solutions for Indie filmmakers. Our management team has over 40 years of experience in the film and television industry and understands the obstacles and challenges for independent filmmakers.We are designed with the independent filmmaker in mind. Here at Dame Dash Studios Distribution, our philosophy is your film is your property, and therefore as the filmmaker you’re entitled to have control over the direction of your film when it comes to distribution.###D. Good PublicityFor press or media inquiries:Destiny GoodDgoodpublicity@gmail.comAlbum Release RSVP - The2ndComingNFT@gmail.comFor more information on Hassan KhaffafHassan Khaffaf Instagram :: @HassanKhaffafAbout Us – Dame Dash Studio :: www.damedashdistribution.com/about/ FOX SOUL » Our Voice / Our Truth :: www.foxsoul.tv

