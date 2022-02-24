Submit Release
Joint Statement from California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson

“Here in California, we are focused on supporting all our youth, including all transgender youth. We are focused on building an inclusive state that draws on our diversity and differences to build a Healthy California for All. A place where every transgender youth belongs to a strong and thriving community, where they live with purpose and dignity, and where they are supported and valued.

To all transgender youth in California, we see you and we have your back. You are part of our California family and our collective diversity is our strength. If you are in need of safe, secure and culturally sensitive emotional support, please call 833-317-HOPE (4673) or visit CalHope.org for resources.”

