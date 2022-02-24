Human Rights Center to Educate Community on Stopping Cybersecurity Threats
On March 12 the United for Human Rights Florida chapter will hold an in-person seminar on how to protect yourself from cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity is important for everyone to know because if you are hacked your human rights can be violated in many ways.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Clearwater, the United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter will hold a seminar to educate the local community on how to keep themselves and their kids protected from cyber-attacks. The seminar is going to be at the UHR Florida center on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m.
— Ella Rouelle, executive director, United for Human Rights Florida
“Cybersecurity is important for everyone to know because if you are hacked your human rights can be violated in many ways,” said Ella Rouelle, executive director of United for Human Rights Florida chapter. “With this seminar we want to make sure everyone stays safe and that the rights of Clearwater residents are not put at risk or violated in any way.”
The urgency for cyber-security awareness has reached its maximum as Russia launched its attack on Ukraine this week. Just days before the attack on Ukraine’s major airports, the websites of several Ukraine government departments and banks were subjected to cyber-attacks blamed on Russia.
Due to the fact that cyber-attacks and can initiated from anywhere, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said this at the Munich Security Conference, “Given the very high tensions that we are experiencing, companies of any size and of all sizes would be foolish not to be preparing right now as we speak to increase their defense, to do things like patching, to heighten their alert, to be monitoring in real time, their cybersecurity.”
The nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education in Clearwater conducted a study of child internet usage among 4th graders to 8th graders in 2019. The study found that 40 percent of children connected or chatted with a stranger online. Of those children, 53 percent revealed their phone number, 11 percent met a stranger at their home, a stranger’s home or other location, 21 percent spoke with a stranger on the phone, 30 percent texted a stranger and 6 percent revealed their home address to a stranger.
“Protecting children from harm and human rights violations from strangers they meet online is something we should all know how to do,” said Rouelle. “That is what we are going to achieve in this seminar.”
About United for Human Rights:
United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content.
