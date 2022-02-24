DNR enforcement actions for Feb. 24

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County Upcountry Fab, LLC Cease current and prevent future illegal open dumping and open burning of solid waste; comply with all air quality and solid waste disposal laws; and pay a $1,530 administrative penalty.

Dubuque County Amy Knapp dba Knapp Mobile Home Court No. 4 Comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; cease illegal discharges into waters of the state; attend training on upkeep and maintenance of its wastewater treatment facility; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Dubuque County Amy Knapp dba Knapp Mobile Home Court No. 4 Properly abandon or rehabilitate one of its water wells and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Montgomery County Mark Snyder Immediately dispose of all solid waste at a permitted landfill; submit landfill disposal receipts; comply with solid waste laws; and pay a $4,000.00 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Dubuque County Jason Delaney; JR Recycling, LLC Remove and properly dispose of all waste tires; comply with Iowa laws governing tire disposal and recycling; maintain accurate disposal and recycling records; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.