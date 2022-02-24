Submit Release
Media Advisory: Secretary Marshall Presents Donated Ceremonial Urn Cover to Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery

Raleigh

NCSOS Seal and NC DMVA Seal

FOR PLANNING PURPOSES  Thursday, February 24, 2022 Contact: Jessica Coscia, NCDMVA, 984-202-0708  Tim Crowley, NCSOS, 919-814-5342 

WHAT: On Friday, February 25, Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall, will present North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin with a ceremonial urn cover donated to the State of North Carolina by Idaho artist John Sword. The handcrafted wooden urn cover will be used for veteran memorials and burial ceremonies, especially for families who otherwise couldn’t afford one. 

WHO: Speakers and presenters include:  

  • Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Superintendent Philip Davenport 

  • Military Honor Guard details from the North Carolina National Guard, Western Division 

  • North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin 

  • North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall 

WHEN: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 

WHERE: Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 962 Old US Highway 70-W, Black Mountain, NC 28711 

MEDIA: This is a photo opportunity [RSVP-required, indoor event] with a limited capacity. This is not a public event. RSVP by contacting Jessica Coscia, press@milvets.nc.gov, 984-202-0708. 

 

###  

 

Distribution channels:


