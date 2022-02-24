Media Advisory: Secretary Marshall Presents Donated Ceremonial Urn Cover to Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Raleigh
FOR PLANNING PURPOSES Thursday, February 24, 2022 Contact: Jessica Coscia, NCDMVA, 984-202-0708 Tim Crowley, NCSOS, 919-814-5342
WHAT: On Friday, February 25, Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall, will present North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin with a ceremonial urn cover donated to the State of North Carolina by Idaho artist John Sword. The handcrafted wooden urn cover will be used for veteran memorials and burial ceremonies, especially for families who otherwise couldn’t afford one.
WHO: Speakers and presenters include:
-
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Superintendent Philip Davenport
-
Military Honor Guard details from the North Carolina National Guard, Western Division
-
North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin
-
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall
WHEN: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 962 Old US Highway 70-W, Black Mountain, NC 28711
MEDIA: This is a photo opportunity [RSVP-required, indoor event] with a limited capacity. This is not a public event. RSVP by contacting Jessica Coscia, press@milvets.nc.gov, 984-202-0708.