Columbia Valley Credit Union selects ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an extensive and collaborative evaluation process, Columbia Valley Credit Union has entered into a 5-year licensing agreement for the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. This partnership will provide British Columbians with convenient access to account and lending origination solutions for both retail and business services. Credit union staff will also benefit from the full ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, as well as Platform Strategy and Support Services throughout the duration of the licensing agreement.
“This technology is the right direction for our credit union,” said Rob Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Valley Credit Union. “ASAPP OXP will boost our productivity and most importantly, engage our members on a more meaningful level. It will allow us to align operational processes, marketing strategies and support systems to deliver exceptional service to our members and increase our competitive advantage in the financial services market.”
Accessible through the intuitive ASAPP OXP Team Portal™, Columbia Valley will utilize the full ASAPP OXP Engagement layer which incorporates Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Business Analytics (BA) functionality, including the new ASAPP OXP API. These feature sets, along with the new advancements in ASAPP’s account and lending origination solutions – like ASAPP identFI Biometric Identity Verification (powered by Jumio®) and the newly reimagined UX/UI – will help the credit union adapt to the increasing consumer trends towards digital origination and onboarding that have only become more pronounced during the recent pandemic.
Tony Dunham, ASAPP’s Chief Marketing Officer commented on the new relationship: “Having Columbia Valley Credit Union join the ASAPP community as our 3rd British Columbia-based Client-Partner and choosing to make a 5-year commitment with our Omnichannel Experience Platform is a proud moment for our team.” He noted: “ASAPP OXP is called Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for a reason. Not only does it deliver a seamless account and lending origination experience, but also synergistic feature sets designed to drive member engagement and staff productivity. Plus, our Platform Strategy and Support Services help amplify the entire rollout.”
Columbia Valley is planning a staggered roll-out with the launch of ASAPP, beginning with ASAPP version 12.xx in Q3-2022, which will provide retail and business AOS, LOS and CRM capabilities as well as ongoing Platform Strategy and Support Services. The remaining Engagement features, including CRM opportunity management, Enterprise Content Management and Business Analytics features will be launched in late 2022.
As part of the implementation and launch, ASAPP’s Chief Product Officer, Steve Sauve, commented, “ASAPP will leverage uniCORE, ASAPP’s new Unified Core Banking Connection Engine, which was established as a middleware layer between ASAPP AOS and LOS modules, Engagement feature sets and core banking systems based on CUFX standards.” Sauve noted, “Our new connection engine allows us to deliver successful integration partnerships with innovation leaders, both in the core banking and fintech spaces, and is based on API-driven strategy for the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform."
Recognizing that digital transformation goes beyond technology, Columbia Valley has also opted to take advantage of ASAPP’s Platform Strategy and Support Services which are designed to help credit unions achieve the greatest ROI possible through marketing initiatives, member onboarding, and support for various programs designed to boost member engagement.
“Our digital transformation is essential to our success today and in the future,” said Parker. “Choosing ASAPP as a key partner on this journey, as well as integrating with Fiserv DNA core banking and Central 1 Forge digital banking environments, will make it easy for our members to do business with us.”
About Columbia Valley Credit Union
Established in 1955, Columbia Valley Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that serves members in Golden and the Columbia Valley in British Columbia. Members have access to a full range of financial products and services including Internet Banking, Commercial & Personal Lending, and Deposit services. Columbia Valley prides itself on being community focused and member driven.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
