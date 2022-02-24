DSS celebrates ABC Quality Service Day

Today has been designated as "ABC Quality Service Day" in Columbia! For 30 years, ABC Quality has supported early childhood programs to increase the quality of care for children and has assisted families who are searching for quality early childhood programs. Here, past Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin explains the importance of today's designation and the impact ABC Quality has on families.
#scqualitycare#bettertogether
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.