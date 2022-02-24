Gov. Wolf Condemns Russian Attack on Ukraine

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on the Russian attack on Ukraine:
“I stand with President Biden in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine. This attack on a peaceful country is shocking and its impacts will be far reaching.
“I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack.
“Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine, as well as the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine.”
