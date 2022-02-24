Bellet Construction Completes Massive FISP Project For Luxury West Chelsea Condo at 555 West 23rd Street
Local Law 11/98 specialist refurbishes six facades at block-thru mixed-use building, saves condominium association $100K+NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellet Construction has completed an extensive Façade Inspection Safety Program (“FISP”), aka Local Law 11/98 project, at 555 West 23rd Street, a 332-unit, 14-story condominium residence with 11,000 square feet of grade-level retail, built in 2006. Located in the storied West Chelsea Gallery District, the property faces the High Line and Hudson River and spans a full city block from West 23rd Street to West 24th Street, with 200 linear feet on each side. In addition to all-masonry exteriors on the street elevations, the building features masonry walls and individual apartment terraces on the three elevations overlooking a large private courtyard. The courtyard area also features a 12,000-square-foot sundeck on the fourth floor.
“After a highly competitive bidding process, we were awarded the contract for this impressively designed property,” says Wayne Bellet, president of Bellet Construction. “Our goal was to restore four elevations of exterior surfaces and brickwork around dozens of private terraces with minimal disruption to the residents. We erected sidewalk sheds around the street sides, as required, and created a controlled access zone in the courtyard. In addition to protecting residents, the controlled access zone allowed them to use open portions of the courtyard and resulted in saving the condominium association in excess of $100,000!”
Following a series of thorough inspections, it was deemed the 16-year-old structure showed nominal distress, despite its proximity to the Hudson River and weathering Hurricane Sandy ten years before. Typically, there were several areas of cracked, spalling, and displaced brickwork identified. Only one loose glass panel along a terrace parapet railing and a cracked windowsill were noted to be “Unsafe” in the sprawling building, while some other conditions were designated “Safe with A Repair and Maintenance Program” (SWARMP). All the repairs have been made and the project certified as safe through the next mandated inspection in five years.
The property management firm is First Service Residential.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
