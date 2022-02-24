Franchising@WORK Awards 2022: Call for Entries Announced
Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the franchise companies with the best culture based on direct employee feedback and ratings
In today’s employee’s market, recognition as an ‘Employer of Choice’ within the franchise sector is more important than ever to attract and retain top talent.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent research firm specializing in the franchise sector, has announced the call for entries for the 2022 Franchising@WORK Awards. Details on how to enter are available at FranchisingAtWork.com.
The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the best franchise companies to work for based exclusively on employee ratings and feedback. All franchise employers in the U.S. or Canada – including franchisors, franchise business owners, and franchise suppliers – with 10 employees or more and gross annual revenue of 1M+ are invited to participate.
Winners are determined based on employees’ responses to the Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmark Survey conducted by Franchise Business Review. The survey asks employees to rate their employer on 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics.
The entry deadline for the awards is March 31, 2022. Winners will be announced in June. The top scoring companies will be recognized in Small (under 25 employees), Medium (25-99 employees) and Large (100+ employees) categories. The top scoring franchise suppliers will also be recognized.
“Recruiting and retaining employees was challenging pre-pandemic. Now, it’s nearly impossible for some organizations, as work/life balance, job flexibility, remote work, and higher wages have become top priorities,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “In today’s employee’s market, recognition as an ‘Employer of Choice’ within the franchise sector is more important than ever to attract and retain top talent. The Franchising@WORK Awards not only publicly recognize the companies in the franchise sector that are great places to work, the research behind the awards provides franchise companies with powerful benchmarking data to understand how their culture, compensation, and benefits compare to others.”
Participation in the research is completely confidential. For additional details on how to qualify for the awards, download an Official Awards Entry Kit at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisingatwork_entry_kit
The winners of the 2021 Franchising@WORK Awards and the aggregate results of the research are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/2021-franchising-at-work-report
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee and employee satisfaction. FBR provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,100 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR’s research at Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/
