2022-02-23 14:22:06.533 Scratchers Player: "I Just Won $100,000!"

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” ticket purchased at Crossroads General Store, 707 S. Sturgeon St., in Montgomery City.

The winner described the moment of excitement that followed uncovering the prize.

“I just won $100,000!” she recalled exclaiming. 

$100,000 Prize Multiplier” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $13.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more $100,000 top prizes. In less than a month of being available, Missouri Lottery players have won more than $3 million in prizes on the game.

In the last fiscal year, players won more than $2.3 million in prizes from tickets purchased in Montgomery County. Lottery retailers in the county earned more than $233,000 in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs received more than $456,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

