HHS Distributing $560 Million in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

With this funding, nearly $19 billion will have been distributed from the Provider Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Rural provider funding since November 2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is making more than $560 million in Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4 General Distribution payments to more than 4,100 providers across the country this week.

“Provider Relief Funds have been a lifeline for health care providers across the country,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “From providing life-saving care to tackling workforce challenges, these funds will help many health care facilities weather the pandemic’s continued impact. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to ensure our providers have the necessary support and tools to keep our families safer and healthier.”

With today’s announcement, nearly $11.5 billion in PRF Phase 4 payments has now been distributed to more than 78,000 providers in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and five territories. This is in addition to HRSA’s distribution of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Rural payments totaling nearly $7.5 billion in funding to more than 44,000 providers since November 2021.

Provider Relief Fund payments have been instrumental in helping health care providers prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Providers have used the funds to remain in operation and to continue supporting patient care. Health care organizations that are facing workforce shortages and staff burnout also are able to use these funds to support their recruitment and retention efforts.

“Health care providers have continued to lead the fight against COVID-19 from the frontlines,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “The Provider Relief Fund is an important resource in helping to support this work and sustain health services and the dedicated health care workforce across the country.”

Phase 4 payments have an increased focus on equity, including reimbursing a higher percentage of losses for smaller providers and incorporating bonus payments for providers who serve Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries. Approximately 86 percent of all Phase 4 applications have now been processed. Remaining applications will continue to be processed throughout early 2022.

View a state-by-state breakdown of all Phase 4 payments disbursed to date.

View a state-by-state breakdown of all ARP Rural payments disbursed to date.

As individual providers agree to the terms and conditions of Phase 4 payments, it will be reflected on the public dataset.

For additional information, visit www.hrsa.gov/provider-relief.