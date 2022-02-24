Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,275 in the last 365 days.

SpeechMED Solo Makes Healthcare Equitable and Inclusive

SpeechMED logo colored blue and green

SpeechMED Logo

SpeechMED Solo app reads and translates health information in an easy consumable format.

Free app reads and translates personal medical information into multiple languages

As we are removing the language barrier to make health information understandable, we are also removing the paywall to make SpeechMED Solo accessible for all.”
— Susan Perry, CEO, Taylannas, Inc.
MIAMI, FL, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To combat medical miscommunication, Taylannas, Inc. is now offering the first multi-lingual, audio-based app, SpeechMED Solo™, for free to Android users. With one in five Americans speaking another language at home, the difficulties of understanding and following medical instructions can be expensive and life-threatening, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. The app empowers patients and caregivers to read and listen to vital health information in different languages and in an easy-to-use format.

SpeechMED Solo focuses on the struggles of 130 million Americans who are health illiterate. “Our diverse neighborhoods have not been served well because every touchpoint in our healthcare system expects patients to read, and read well in English,” says Susan Perry, CEO of Taylannas. “As we are removing the language barrier to make health information understandable, we are also removing the paywall to make SpeechMED Solo accessible for all.”

In addition to voice and language, a key SpeechMED Solo feature helps users manage their daily medicine consumption. “Digital health tools are playing a bigger role and we found that medication compliance is a key step for successful treatments,” says Perry.

Inclusively designed for elderly people, the visually impaired, and those that lack English proficiencies, SpeechMED Solo’s award-winning features and benefits include:
• Consolidating health information on one platform;
• Tracking diet, allergies, and special care instructions;
• Sending automatic medication and appointment reminders;
• Accessing COVID-19 vaccination card;
• Storing medical history and documents;
• Recording audio notes and messages from health providers;
• Connecting users with caregivers and families through remote monitoring;
• And with just two clicks, reading and translating information on the app in different languages.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately affected vulnerable communities and they cannot be left behind because literacy, culture, and vision impairments render printed health information useless,” says Perry. “We are empowering users to be well-informed as they navigate our disjointed and disconnected healthcare system.”

The app currently offers written and audible translations between English and Spanish with French, German, Italian, Korean, and Mandarin available in the coming months.

SpeechMED Solo is available for free on Google Play via the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tln.speechmed.vi

About Taylannas
Taylannas, Inc. is a minority woman-owned and women-led health tech company on a mission of inclusion to make healthcare information understandable to everyone regardless of their language, vision, or ability to read. Their award-winning SpeechMED™ language and audio patient engagement platform is available for enterprise and personal use. Learn more at www.speechmed.com.

###

Jessica Shin
Taylannas, Inc.
jshin@speechmed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

SpeechMED Solo Makes Healthcare Equitable and Inclusive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.