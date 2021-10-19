SpeechMED Solo Paves Way to Increase Health Equity
SpeechMED Solo app, available now for download, makes medical information understandable, regardless of age, vision, language preference, or literacy level.
Play this preview of how SpeechMED Solo effortlessly changes languages between various health information that are managed on the app.
App Lets Users Listen and Track Their Health in Multiple Languages
With one in five Americans speaking another language at home and a third of Americans having difficulties following personal health instructions, medical miscommunication can be expensive and life-threatening. “Our diverse and aging communities have not been served well because every touchpoint in our healthcare system expects patients to read, and read well in English,” says Susan Perry, CEO of Taylannas. “We’re going beyond traditional paper instructions to remove the language barrier and to simplify complex medical information into consumable bites.”
The HIPAA-compliant SpeechMED Solo app employs proprietary voice and language technologies that empower patients and their caregivers with a way to understand their health. Other state-of-the-art features include:
• Consolidating health information on one platform;
• Tracking diet, allergies, and special care instructions;
• Storing medical history and documents;
• Sending automatic medication and appointment reminders;
• Accessing COVID-19 vaccination card;
• Recording audio notes and messages from health providers;
• Connecting users with caregivers and families through remote monitoring;
• Reading and translating information on the app in multiple languages with just two clicks.
SpeechMED Solo is a consumer spin-off of Taylannas’ SpeechMED enterprise suite for hospitals and clinics, and it works on smart devices and the web. “COVID-19 has disproportionately affected our vulnerable communities and they cannot be left behind because literacy, culture, and vision impairments render printed health information useless,” says Perry. “When you and your loved ones can understand and follow medical information, you are less likely to have the mishaps that lead to accidents and death.”
Users can currently read and listen to their health information between English and Spanish with additional languages like French, German, Italian, Korean, and Mandarin available in the coming months.
SpeechMED Solo is available for free on Google Play via the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tln.speechmed.vi
About Taylannas
Taylannas, Inc. is a pioneering minority-owned fem-tech health company on a mission of inclusion to make healthcare information understandable to everyone regardless of their language, vision, or ability to read. They developed the market’s first audio and language capable restaurant menu, Menus That Talk™. Their award-winning SpeechMED™ language and audio patient engagement platform is available for enterprise and personal use. Learn more at www.speechmed.com.
