Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,274 in the last 365 days.

Veteran Ventures Capital Invests with VeriTX, Inc.

Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on veteran businesses

Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on veteran businesses

Trusted B2B Marketplace for Industry 4.0

Trusted B2B Marketplace for Industry 4.0

Veteran Ventures Capital’s (VVC) Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into VeriTX, Inc.

VeriTX is already significantly disrupting the spare parts business in the aerospace sector, an industry where VVC has expertise. It’s a great fit for us and our investor base.”
— Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President
KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital’s (VVC) Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into VeriTX, Inc. “VeriTX combines additive manufacturing, AI/ML, blockchain and supply chain innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD) in a single product. VeriTX is already significantly disrupting the spare parts business in the aerospace sector, an industry where VVC has expertise. It’s a great fit for us and our investor base,” said Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President. “The team’s deep understanding of inventory and logistics management solves incredible challenges facing DoD and the industrial base,” he added.

“VeriTX leverages technology to enable increased up-times and reduced costs with the industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing technology.,” said Jim Regnor, Founder, President/CEO, and Air Force veteran. “We’re excited Veteran Ventures Capital is a part of our journey to deliver solutions to the aerospace and medical sectors. Legacy companies, especially in the industrial space, have long linear strategies and rarely venture off in adjacency. VeriTX is well-positioned to enable technology to meet the market demand.”

About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), LLC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.

About VeriTX
VeriTX is a trusted marketplace for digital assets utilizing a platform-based business model to enable the aerospace digital supply chains of Industry 4.0. By fusing 3D Printing and Blockchain technologies, VeriTX enables production to move beyond the traditional four walls of a factory to a distributed network. VeriTX pushes the conversion of bits to atoms to the point of consumption and drives the nonvalue-added costs out of supply chains…packaging, shipping, warehousing, inventory management, customs fees. For more information, please visit www.veritx.co.

Derren P Burrell
Veteran Ventures Capital
inquiry@veteranventures.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Veteran Ventures Capital Invests with VeriTX, Inc.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.