Veteran Ventures Capital Invests with VeriTX, Inc.
Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on veteran businesses
Veteran Ventures Capital’s (VVC) Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into VeriTX, Inc.
VeriTX is already significantly disrupting the spare parts business in the aerospace sector, an industry where VVC has expertise. It’s a great fit for us and our investor base.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital’s (VVC) Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into VeriTX, Inc. “VeriTX combines additive manufacturing, AI/ML, blockchain and supply chain innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD) in a single product. VeriTX is already significantly disrupting the spare parts business in the aerospace sector, an industry where VVC has expertise. It’s a great fit for us and our investor base,” said Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President. “The team’s deep understanding of inventory and logistics management solves incredible challenges facing DoD and the industrial base,” he added.
— Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President
“VeriTX leverages technology to enable increased up-times and reduced costs with the industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing technology.,” said Jim Regnor, Founder, President/CEO, and Air Force veteran. “We’re excited Veteran Ventures Capital is a part of our journey to deliver solutions to the aerospace and medical sectors. Legacy companies, especially in the industrial space, have long linear strategies and rarely venture off in adjacency. VeriTX is well-positioned to enable technology to meet the market demand.”
About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), LLC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.
About VeriTX
VeriTX is a trusted marketplace for digital assets utilizing a platform-based business model to enable the aerospace digital supply chains of Industry 4.0. By fusing 3D Printing and Blockchain technologies, VeriTX enables production to move beyond the traditional four walls of a factory to a distributed network. VeriTX pushes the conversion of bits to atoms to the point of consumption and drives the nonvalue-added costs out of supply chains…packaging, shipping, warehousing, inventory management, customs fees. For more information, please visit www.veritx.co.
