Acadex Network Pioneers Decentralized Education Network With Proof Of Knowledge (PoK) Consensus
Accessibility, gender inclusiveness, equitability and improved education quality at all levels, are spotlighted achievements the UNESCO’s SDG4 hope to actualize by 2030. These are somewhat improbable with contemporary learning practices. Only a decentralized network of global learning, powered by blockchain and guaranteed by the likes of Acadex, can actuate and fulfill these objectives.
Now, what is missing in contemporary education & learning practices?
Let’s look at a handful of limitations of both online & offline contemporary education/learning practices, that may hinder the 2030 goal.
- Unsupportive Government Policies: These unfavorable rules could span through age limits set for certain course enrollments, course accreditation disallowance due to jurisdictional interests and web-based ban impositions of e-learning startups.
- Religious Inhibitions: Certain religious doctrines prohibit the untethered public mingling of male and female adults. As such, this has influenced communal laws to inhibit the congregation of these sexes in lecture rooms. More so, placed restrictions on what choice courses are befitting for each gender case.
- Certificate Forgery: There are thousands of learning institutions worldwide, and a thousand more ingenious graphic designers. So, it is almost impossible for employers or interested parties to efficiently validate scholar certificates. As a result, bad actors have resorted to doctoring certifications, posing to be learned in certain skillsets. Thus, leading to gross incompetence when contracted.
- Limited Tutor Hiring: Every institution is bound by a financial budget, which is invariably a function of revenue. For this, there is. somewhat of a tutor hire cap to which they can cater for. Consequently, leading to course availability deficiencies.
- Multi-Language Incompatibility: Limited hired tutors can only disseminate lectures in their familiar languages. This compresses the niche of learners who can comprehend the teachings disseminated. Having the rest left out.
- Stigmatization: This case particularly concerns the racial segregation and study availability for persons with disabilities. With the prevailing classroom stigma, this bunch are sparsely been specially catered for.
- Course Timeline Inflexibility: This is most peculiar with synchronous learning (more predominant), learners are not privy to study on-demand or at their own pace. They’re to fulfill completion within a timeframe, regardless of whatever emergencies or impediments.
- Unaffordability: This particular limitation brings us to Acadex’ first blockchain Proof of Knowledge (PoK) Consensus, seen later in this article. The majority of the prospective 1 billion new students are resident in 3rd World Countries, and the exorbitant fees that come with quality education are nowhere close to affordable for this class. Cushioning loans or payment plans are also unavailable, as credit score checks don’t return in their favor.
So how does Acadex, and other decentralized education prospects mitigate this?
First off, the Acadex Network houses an ecosystem of blockchain exploited utilities, charged with micro-decentralizing education and global learning systems. This revolution literally puts studying in the learners hands. Now let’s iterate Acadex’ remedial roles in corresponding sequence to the above outlined limitations:
- Acadex’ groundbreaking study-media platform Academa, is an all-inclusive environment. Once you have a Web3 wallet connection, you’re given unlimited access to study pieces, regardless of age. Course accreditation pursuits are independent of any region specific government policies.
- Academa is blockchain resident. As such, there are no religious bindings or gender course/study exclusivities on Academa. Learners can collectively or individually select any and as much asynchronous or synchronous learning pieces that suits them.
- Powered by AcadFunjies, the Acadex Network introduces NFT certificate minting, at the completion of study programs, to curb forgery or misrepresentation.
- With the network’s proposed intelligent assessment of provisional Q-values of peripheral, central and super-central languages. Extensive platform support and translation updates would readily be integrated, to harbor learners from a wide range of jurisdictions.
- Blockchain knows no race. And in the close future, deliberate coordinated integrations of special studying for persons with disabilities would be implemented.
- Study pieces and reading materials on Academa and AcadBooks are grossly on-demand. The learners fulfillment pace are purely self-discretionary.
In facilitative alliance with Academa and third party study institutions, AcadLoans poses to grant the most subsidized crypto-backed student loans/payment plans to learners. Whenever they collateralize the ACDX token.
Blockchain’s first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) Consensus
To top it all in innovative solutions, the AcadRewards (eco-product of the Acadex Network) pioneers blockchain’s first rewards program for diligent study completion. Facilitated by study pool redistribution and crypto cash-back.
How it Works?
Learners are to connect an ACDX domiciled Web3 Wallet to the Acadex Network. Navigate to Academa and activate AcadRewards. This automatically initiates a Study Freeze on your token. The forms of privileged rewards for learners are:
- Study Pool Redistribution: Learners get an allotment of subsequent “Study Freeze Fees” from every new learner or learned program. This allotment is shared amongst pre-existing learners and its amount is proportional to the learner’s frozen ACDX.
- Crypto Cash-Back: Learners get reimbursed an evaluated ACDX amount during course certification payments. This cash-back is a function of the total number of study hours expended, in inverse proportionality. That is, the lesser the period spent in diligent study completion, the more cash-back.
The future of learning is DeEd, let’s all join the Acadex Network with its PoK to actualize this.
About Acadex Nework
Acadex Network is the World’s Pioneering Decentralized Education Network, introducing blockchain’s first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) consensus.
Bound to upscale the global education quality and learning systems, by instituting study inclusiveness, subsidized student loans, reward learners, authors, creatives and curb study certificate forgery, blockchain IP copyrighting and authentication using NFT, AR & VR technology.
