Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1900 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:13 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects forced the victim out of their vehicle then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was later apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

