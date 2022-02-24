Sparkling Water Market to Reached Higher by 2027, Globally |CAGR: ~11%| UnivDatos Market Insights
The Sparkling Water report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research.”NOIDA, INDIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Sparkling Water market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Sparkling Water report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Sparkling Water market. The Sparkling Water report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Sparkling Water at the global and regional levels. The Sparkling Water Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2021-2027.
— UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
Market Overview
The surge in demand for healthy beverages owing to the increase in the global burden of people suffering from chronic diseases including cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes has inclined people to adopt a healthy lifestyle which will drive the global market of sparkling water. Sparkling water is gaining huge popularity among fitness enthusiasts as it is rich in fresh vitamins, minerals, and other antioxidants.
Moreover, the growing preference for sparkling water among millenniums and Gen Z owing to the surging awareness is leading to the growth of the market. As per Los Angeles Times, “Sparkling water is still the hottest beverage among millennials.” These consumers have grown up with an incredible variety of healthy and flavorful food options, and they expect similar choices from their beverages. Moreover, sparkling water consumption is showing no signs of slowing down soon. By providing an option that hits on all the positives consumers want in a fizzy beverage, with no calories or artificial sweeteners, your business can grow right along with their love of sparkling water
Request Sample Copy of this Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17572
COVID-19 Impact
During COVID -19 pandemic, significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and are expected to have a short-term negative impact on the sparkling water market due to limited or non-availability of products and disruption in service providers. However, the food and beverage industry, on the other hand, was excluded from the lockdown limitations. As a result, there were only minor growth hiccups during the rigorous lockdown period.
The Sparkling Water Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Natural/Mineral
• Caffeinated
The natural/ mineral segment gathered a major market share of Sparkling Water in 2020 and grabbed XX% market share. the promulgating preference for the flavored variants is leading to the growth of this segment due to their taste, fizziness, and health benefits. Furthermore, the leading players in the market are launching new products in accordance with the demands of health-conscious consumers which are adding pace to the growth of this segment.
Request Sample Copy of this Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17572
By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Hypermarket & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment grabbed a major market in 2020. A rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the globe is supporting the market growth as customers are more inclined due to the availability of numerous brands under one roof. For instance, the total number of supermarkets in the United States increased from 38,015 in 2015 to 38,307 in 2018.
Sparkling Water Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Based on the estimation, the North America region grabbed a major market share in 2020. An increase in disposable income among consumers coupled with the surge in awareness about the health benefits of sparkling water in the region is leading to the growth of the market. However, the Asia-pacific region would witness the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years due to the emerging of players offering parking water in various flavors.
For more informative information, please visit us - https://univdatos.com/report/sparkling-water-market/
The major players targeting the market includes
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo, Inc.
• National Beverage Corp.
• Talking Rain
• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Danone S.A.
• SANPELLEGRINO S.P.A
• Clear Cut Phocus
• Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc.
The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Sparkling Water market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
For more informative information, please visit us - https://univdatos.com/report/sparkling-water-market/
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Sparkling Water Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Sparkling Water market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Sparkling Water Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Sparkling Water Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Sparkling Water Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn