DigiGreet releases Version 9 - Visitor Management System for Schools & Business
Version 9, DigiGreet has come a long way, have a read to see the main new features in our ever-improving visitor management system, we're just a little proud.
Here are the main features in Version 9 of the DigiGreet visitor management system.
1. List of expected visitors
Admin can now allow staff and admin to enter the details about when a visitor is expected to arrive at the building. Moreover, the same details will be available for reception personnel via the list of people expected to arrive at the building on a specific date and time. This feature, with remote registration, will allow businesses to offer their visitors a fast, seamless and hassle-free experience while forewarning reception staff so they are prepared and welcoming.
2. Report on staff attendance
Admin will be able to enter expected hours for staff. This will include expected start time, finish time and hours on site. It is not essential to enter all values so if the business offers flexi time, just fill out the hours on site field. With this information the admin team can report back on staff attendance, which becomes especially useful when the team is working in a flexi-time environment, hybrid working model or simply in a busy environment where the business might not notice people coming and going. Moreover, one can add a buffer, so there’s a margin of error. The reporting will help highlight staff that are arriving late or leaving early or just not doing enough hours in the office.
3. Covid Pass
It is not possible to scan Covid Passes which are stored and only checked again if they have expired.
4. School - Pupil Attendance
Schools can now update their MIS (management information system) with the correct attendance code when pupils arrive late.
5. Dashboard display of Zones
The dashboard in admin now shows people on site by zone.
6. Admin users
DigiGreet now offers a master admin who can define which pages an admin user can view and edit/delete.
There are many more features too numerous to mention here so please get in touch for more details. Please note that most new features are requested by clients, the DigiGreet visitor management system is constantly evolving and DigiGreet is working hard to make sure that DigiGreet remains the best visitor management system available.
