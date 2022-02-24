I-69 rebuilding project in Eaton and Calhoun counties to resume Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - On Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume work on the I-69 corridor between I-94 and Island Highway in Charlotte. Work includes rebuilding northbound I-69 from I-94 to north of Ainger highway, rebuilding the interchange ramps at N Drive, M-78 and Ainger Road, rebuilding the majority of the I-69/I-94 interchange, replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, and preventive maintenance on various bridges throughout the project area.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Counties: Eaton Calhoun

Highway: I-69

Closest cities: Charlotte Marshall

Start date: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Estimated end date: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Overall project end date: November 2023

Traffic restrictions: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction of I-69 between I-94 and Island Highway in Charlotte.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant state, national, and international trade corridor.