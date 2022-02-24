I-69 rebuilding project to resume in Clinton and Eaton counties Tuesday

Contact:

LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resuming work to rebuild I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton counties.

MDOT is investing approximately $73 million to rebuild more than 5 miles of I-69 between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road, including rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads and performing preventive maintenance and repairs on 13 bridges. The majority of work for this project is taking place in 2021-2022, with additional bridge work scheduled in 2023.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Start date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Overall I-69 project completion date: November 2022

Traffic restrictions: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction of I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-69 will be closed. The detour route will use I-96 east to US-127 north.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant state, national, and international trade corridor.