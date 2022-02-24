Multi-year US-127 rebuilding project to begin in Ingham County Tuesday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. MDOT is investing approximately $67 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair 10 structures, improve drainage, and install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham county line and M-36 in Ingham County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Ingham

Highway: US-127

Closest cities: Leslie Mason

Start date: 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Completion date: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Overall US-127 project completion date: October 2025

Traffic restrictions: This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of US-127, which is an important route for commuter, commercial, and tourism traffic.