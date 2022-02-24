Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,381 in the last 365 days.

Multi-year US-127 rebuilding project to begin in Ingham County Tuesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. MDOT is investing approximately $67 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair 10 structures, improve drainage, and install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham county line and M-36 in Ingham County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Ingham

Highway: US-127

Closest cities: Leslie Mason

Start date: 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Completion date: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Overall US-127 project completion date: October 2025

Traffic restrictions: This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of US-127, which is an important route for commuter, commercial, and tourism traffic.

US-127 Rebuilding Michigan project profile in Ingham County

You just read:

Multi-year US-127 rebuilding project to begin in Ingham County Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.