Senate Bill 1098 Printer's Number 1423

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1423

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1098

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, STREET, MUTH,

CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, COMITTA AND HAYWOOD,

FEBRUARY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for eating disorder treatment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.8. Coverage for Eating Disorder Treatment.--(a)

Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, all health

insurance policies as defined in this section shall provide

coverage for treatment of eating disorders, which shall include

inpatient hospitalization, partial hospitalization, residential

