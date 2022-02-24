STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION RELEASES LATEST ELECTRO x ACOUSTIC NOSTALGIC SINGLE “PIANISSIMO”
NOW RELEASED ON MUSC STREAMING GLOBALLY
here’s certainly a "small but weak melody (a Pianissimo)” that exists, being that it is the origin and a guide for the long way.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer, Singer-Songwriter R・O・N’s project STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION had released its newest single "Pianissimo" on January 10th. “Pianissimo” is a sentimental and nostalgic track, where longtime fans should have been looking forward to hearing from SDF for a while.
— R・O・N
SDF sings the thoughts and feelings of frustrations of not being able to reach the idealism though you are working hard trying to pursue it. The lyrics emotionally reminds us that while you’re looking back into the past, there’s certainly a "small but weak melody (a Pianissimo)” that exists, being that it is the origin and a guide for the long way. The arrangement that combines SDF-like electro sound and acoustic guitars gives a glimpse of a part of SDF's ever-changing innovative music.
The song is not only for those who carry worries from losing sight of themselves or cannot achieve their ideals, but also for many people who have been separated from the world by the influence brought from the Covid pandemic and had the time to face themselves and reconsider things. “Pianissimo” is a song that brings hopefulness, not only for SDF fans, but also for generations and over the borders.
"Pianissimo" is also the Official ending theme song of anime television series "Futsal Boys".
"Pianissimo" is available to hear world-wide on all music streaming platforms including Spotify.
STAY CONNECTED WITH STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION:
Official Website: https://stereodivefoundation.jp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RON_SDF/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RON_SDF
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYcU_nMWcPrpmz5FmiGf0UA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yLTrq59HxfE6aTq8r4gVP?si=Uo5mELm3RcK0K6jSZaTnCw
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/stereo-dive-foundation/740504796
About STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is the sound making project of songwriter/music producer and former rock band OLDCODEX member R・O・N who produces various sound contents and music for varieties of popular Japanese artists and Anime.
This project was named with the meaning of entrusting himself to the stereo, which is the sound source. In addition to his talent as a multi-player of various musical instruments, he also is a Sound Artisan who produces a track with the futuristic synth work and a melody that will resonate with your heart.
R・O・N himself sings on the project's songs, but also welcomes guest vocalists and guest musicians actively with the style of having the flexibility to correspond to what the world is in demand. R・O・N has been reputable for his distinct programming arrangements with it being able to adapt to various genres of music along with his catchy and artistic sounds. In 2020, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION has been releasing new works constantly including popular songs “STORYSEEKER” (ending theme of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”), “OMEGA” (ending theme of “Moriarty the Patriot”), and
"TRISTAR" (ending theme song for the anime series “Muv-Luv Alternative”) .
He will do whatever it takes to express his desired sounds with his incredible sense, regardless of any method. This is STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.
Jus. Takada
JUS Management
info@jusmanagement.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION - Pianissimo