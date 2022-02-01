JAPANESE ARTIST MIYAVI TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE “STRIKE IT OUT” ON MARCH 23, 2022
TITLE SONG PRE-RELEASED DIGITALLY ON STREAMING PLATFORMS FROM JANUARY 11THLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samurai Guitarist” MIYAVI will be releasing his highly anticipated new single “Strike It Out” on March 23, 2022. The title song “Strike It Out” is the opening theme song for the currently airing anime “Tribe Nine”. Although the CD has yet to the hit stores, the title song is currently available digitally on all music streaming platforms, including Spotify, from January 11.
Tribe Nine is the first joint project between Too Kyo Games, a group of creators led by Kazutaka Kodaka, who worked on the Danganronpa series, and Akatsuki. The Tribe Nine anime began airing on January 10, 2022 on TOKYO MX. It is also being broadcast on several other Japanese stations and is available for streaming on the Docomo Anime Store and other digital streaming services.
MIYAVI had released his latest album “Imaginary” in September of 2021 and just wrapped up on a successful North America tour, where he performed shows in 19 different cities, as well as a Japan tour in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka.
INFORMATION:
MIYAVI new single “Strike It Out,”
CD Release date: March 23, 2022
Product No.: APS-4009
Bandai Namco Arts
Tracklist:
01. “Strike It Out” (opening theme song of Tribe Nine anime)
Lyrics: MIYAVI
Composition: Jeff Miyahara
Arrangement: Jeff Miyahara, MIYAVI, Lenny Skolnik
*Includes 3 bonus tracks including an instrumental version
*Title song “Strike It Out” has been pre-released on all music streaming platforms
About MIYAVI
MIYAVI has been gaining recognition all around the world for his unconventional style of playing the guitar—not with a pick, but with his fingers and his “slap style,” which is like no other. Miyavi has six successful world tours under his belt, totaling more than 250 shows in 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
In 2013, Miyavi entered a new phase by releasing the single “Ahead Of The Light,” which features his slap guitar with the strong beats of electro/dance music. His self-titled album, Miyavi,was released in Japan in June 2013 and is now beingreleased in Asia, Europe and North America.
In recent years, Miyavi gathered attention from other artists and creators in the field. He has also produced music for television commercials. His music has been featured on various commercials for brands, including Uniqlo, Toshiba, Nissan, Lotte Co., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., among others.
In addition, he is receiving a lot of attention from fashion brands. With his acting debut in Unbroken, Miyavi was inspired by the message of peace which he himself has strived for; he has been able to use all his performing abilities this time as an actor who considers his body and soul to be his instrument. Consistently aiming for the next level, fans refer to Miyavi as the “Samurai Guitarist.”
Miyavi released the album "Holy Nights" in April 2020. In addition, He started "MIYAVI Virtual LIVE" and expanded his place of expression during the pandemic.
In September 2021, he released the long-awaited new album "Imaginary" all over the world, and succeeded in touring 19 cities in North America. It has also been decided to hold a Japan tour from December.
In addition, he has expanded his activities as an actor and model, debuting on Hollywood's film "Unbroken" directed by Angelina Jolie. MIYAVI has been featured on GUCCI's global collection "Gucci Off the Grid collection" as well
His activities will never stop, and he is one of the most promising Japanese artists.
