Baltimore City Vegan Chef Nominated as 2022 Maryland Chef of the Year
Land of Kush VeganSoul Bistro owner, Gregory Brown, honored by nomination
I had no intentions of becoming a chef. I became a vegetarian in the late 90s. Found a cookbook on vegetarianism, and decided to give up animal products and be a vegan. I taught myself how to cook.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Brown, owner and executive chef of the award-winning Baltimore City vegan restaurant The Land of Kush, is one of six nominees in Maryland’s 2022 Chef of the Year.
The Restaurant Association of Maryland, a trade group of 2,000 members, gives the honor each year to an executive chef who demonstrates consistent standards of excellence, serves as an inspiration to other foodservice professionals, displays dedication to the artistry of food, and exhibits ongoing commitment to the community.
Greg states, "I was born to eat healthy but had no intentions of becoming a chef. I became a vegetarian in the late 90s cold turkey. Pardon the pun. Found a cookbook on vegetarianism, and decided to give up animal products and be a vegan. I taught myself how to cook."
The Land of Kush was awarded TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best Of The Best” Restaurant for vegan restaurants landing in the number three spot.
Online voting will determine the winners and will take place until Feb. 28. Only one vote per person will be counted, according to organizers.
Here are all the finalists in Chef of the Year and other categories:
Chef of the Year:
Greg Brown of the Land of Kush in Baltimore
Eric Houseknecht of Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore
Rehan Khan of Umami Mediterranean Kitchen in Catonsville
Matthew Oetting of Titan Hospitality in Crofton
Zack Trabbold of The Local in Fallston
Gregory James of Stars Restaurant/Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels
Server of the Year:
Taylor Gale of Banditos in White Marsh
Amanda Wiley of Fallston Barrel House
Anna Courtney of Westlawn Inn in North Beach
Dana Saeed of Maggie's Farm in Baltimore
Neddra Smith of Brass Tap (Baltimore and Annapolis)
Bartender of the Year:
Oskr Hernandez of Mucho Gusto in Bel Air
Shelby Stange of Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air
Jason Smith of Capital Grille in Chevy Chase
Paula Marks of Kloby's Smokehouse in Laurel
Paul Labele of Liquid Assets in Ocean City
Manager of the Year:
Joel Lichtenberg of Miss Shirley's Café (Annapolis, Baltimore, BWI)
Kristen Oktavec of One Eleven Main in Bel Air
Juan Francisco Lowman of White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City
Paul Dendorfer of Blue Ruin in Cambridge
Ajay Bhatia of Clyde's Tower Oaks Lodge in Rockville
Online voting started on Feb. 14 and runs until Feb. 28.
Vote online here.
The Restaurant Association of Maryland will honor the winners at a gala on March 27 at Maryland Live Casino!
