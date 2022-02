Baltimore City Vegan Chef Nominated as 2022 Maryland Chef of the Year

Chef Greg Brown Nomination 2022 Chef of the Year Nominees Land of Kush Logo

Land of Kush VeganSoul Bistro owner, Gregory Brown, honored by nomination

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory Brown, owner and executive chef of the award-winning Baltimore City vegan restaurant The Land of Kush , is one of six nominees in Maryland’s 2022 Chef of the Year.The Restaurant Association of Maryland , a trade group of 2,000 members, gives the honor each year to an executive chef who demonstrates consistent standards of excellence, serves as an inspiration to other foodservice professionals, displays dedication to the artistry of food, and exhibits ongoing commitment to the community.Greg states, "I was born to eat healthy but had no intentions of becoming a chef. I became a vegetarian in the late 90s cold turkey. Pardon the pun. Found a cookbook on vegetarianism, and decided to give up animal products and be a vegan. I taught myself how to cook."The Land of Kush was awarded TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best Of The Best” Restaurant for vegan restaurants landing in the number three spot.Online voting will determine the winners and will take place until Feb. 28. Only one vote per person will be counted, according to organizers.Here are all the finalists in Chef of the Year and other categories:Chef of the Year:Greg Brown of the Land of Kush in BaltimoreEric Houseknecht of Thames Street Oyster House in BaltimoreRehan Khan of Umami Mediterranean Kitchen in CatonsvilleMatthew Oetting of Titan Hospitality in CroftonZack Trabbold of The Local in FallstonGregory James of Stars Restaurant/Inn at Perry Cabin in St. MichaelsServer of the Year:Taylor Gale of Banditos in White MarshAmanda Wiley of Fallston Barrel HouseAnna Courtney of Westlawn Inn in North BeachDana Saeed of Maggie's Farm in BaltimoreNeddra Smith of Brass Tap (Baltimore and Annapolis)Bartender of the Year:Oskr Hernandez of Mucho Gusto in Bel AirShelby Stange of Independent Brewing Company in Bel AirJason Smith of Capital Grille in Chevy ChasePaula Marks of Kloby's Smokehouse in LaurelPaul Labele of Liquid Assets in Ocean CityManager of the Year:Joel Lichtenberg of Miss Shirley's Café (Annapolis, Baltimore, BWI)Kristen Oktavec of One Eleven Main in Bel AirJuan Francisco Lowman of White Oak Tavern in Ellicott CityPaul Dendorfer of Blue Ruin in CambridgeAjay Bhatia of Clyde's Tower Oaks Lodge in RockvilleOnline voting started on Feb. 14 and runs until Feb. 28.The Restaurant Association of Maryland will honor the winners at a gala on March 27 at Maryland Live Casino!

