Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,179 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - March 2, 2022

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut Boise, Idaho

Video conference information

Video conference link: https://zoom.us/j/94491026114   Call in number: 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 944 9102 6114  

Committee members are participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and video conference. This meeting is open to the public.

Due to the Governor’s Stage 4 Stay Healthy Order, dated 5/11/2021, allows for public meetings of any size with adherence to physical and sanitation requirements. Physical distancing measures reduce the meeting room’s normal attendance capacity. Individuals are encouraged to participate via Zoom.

Agenda

TBD

 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

You just read:

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - March 2, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.