Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Delaware

February 23, 2022

Maryland Poultry Growers Advised to Remain Vigilant; Increase Biosecurity and Sanitation Practices

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting all poultry growers, operators and owners to remain vigilant and enhance biosecurity practices now that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial poultry flock in Delaware.

“I want to stress that this confirmed case does not represent a public health concern or outbreak,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat and handle.”

“As the ‘bird flu’ continues to spread across the United States and into our neighboring states, I urge both commercial and backyard flock owners to do everything possible to help prevent the spread of disease in our state, and the broader Delmarva region. The easiest way to do this is to practice good biosecurity and sanitation practices, and keep wild birds away from your flocks,” he said.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys along with some wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors. It has appeared sporadically over the last several decades in bird populations throughout the globe. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick and die. Maryland continues to work with its federal and state partners on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock.

Maryland growers should take the following extra steps to prevent flocks from becoming infected:

Restrict access to poultry by posting “Restricted Access” signage, securing the area with a locked gate, or both.

Ensure that contaminated materials on the ground are not transported into the poultry growing house or area.

Provide the following items to anyone entering or leaving any area where poultry are kept: Footbaths and foot mats with disinfectant; Boot washing and disinfectant station; Footwear change or foot covers.

Cover and secure feed to prevent wild birds, rodents, or other animals from accessing it.

Cover and properly contain used litter, or other disease-containing organic materials to prevent wild birds, rodents, or other animals from accessing them, and keep them from being blown around by the wind.

Allow MDA to enter the premises during normal working hours to inspect your biosecurity and sanitation practices. Keep and maintain a log of associates or employees that access houses.

Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Read up about HPAI and biosecurity measures on the MDA website.

Commercial chicken growers and backyard flock owners can email questions about the outbreak to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov. In addition, the USDA’s Defend the Flock website has information on ways to help mitigate the risk of avian influenza, including instructional videos, additional biosecurity measures, and photos that show the signs of illness in birds. Please visit the department’s Avian Flu website for more information on avian influenza.

