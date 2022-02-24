Netgate Releases TNSR High Performance Router Version 22.02
Product shifts from CentOS to an Ubuntu LTS release
This release not only moves TNSR to Ubuntu, but also adds a host of CLI, network management, NAT, virtual routing and forwarding, and overall system management improvements requested by customers.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® today announced availability of its latest version of TNSR® software, Release 22.02. TNSR is a vRouter solution capable of addressing the high-performance edge routing, cloud connectivity, and robust IPsec site-to-site VPN needs of businesses and service providers. The product integrates Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Free Range Routing (FRR) - and other open-source projects - with Netgate control and management planes into a production-ready, secure networking solution. This integration saves organizations from the expertise, time and expense required to raise open-source project software into production-ready commercial solutions.
— Jim Thompson, CTO
Release 22.02 is the first release to run over an Ubuntu Long Term Support (LTS) release, specifically Ubuntu Server 20.04. Ubuntu is now the primary operating system for TNSR. New TNSR software installations will only be supported on Ubuntu.
In addition to the Ubuntu transition, Release 22.02 provides significant updates to the product’s command line interface, network interface management capabilities, NAT, virtual routing and forwarding (VRF), and overall system manageability. Of special note, a configuration rollback timer - which allows the system configuration to easily revert to a previous configuration - has been added.
“Moving TNSR software to Ubuntu has been a significant development effort - touching every aspect of the product including packaging, the ISO installer image, and virtual images for VMware, KVM, Azure, and AWS”, said Jim Thompson, CTO. "We are pleased that internal and lighthouse customer testing has gone smoothly, especially with respect to both cutover experience and product operating / performance expectations."
TNSR software is made available via a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines, software instances on Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud service provider marketplaces, and factory installed on Netgate 1537 and 1541 appliances.
Netgate also offers a fully-featured, no charge instance for non-commercial home and lab evaluation use.
For more information on Release 22.02, please see our blog. To learn more about TNSR as a vRouter, visit netgate.com/tnsr. For additional questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Neal Hartsell
Netgate
+1 512-470-1545
email us here