Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer in Illinois to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

To qualify for compensation the person with lung cancer must have been diagnosed within the last 12 months and their asbestos exposure in the navy or at work must have taken place before 1982." ” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad in a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Chicago, Springfield, Peoria, Elgin, Evanston, or anywhere in Illinois and prior to 1982 he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or a navy shipyard-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy.

"What does matter is the Navy Veteran must recall some of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy. It is this information that will become the basis for a compensation claim. The saddest thing is that most people like this never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. To qualify for compensation the person with lung cancer must have been diagnosed within the last 12 months and their asbestos exposure must have taken place before 1982.

"If this sounds like you or your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at one Illinois’s two dozen power plants, steel mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.