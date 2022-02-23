2022-02-23 14:19:44.447 $50,000 Scratchers Winning Ticket Purchased In Iberia

2022-02-23 14:19:44.447

Two Scratchers players have jointly claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Rose Gold” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 2340 Highway 17, in Iberia.

There are more than $18.9 million in total unclaimed prizes in the “Rose Gold” game, including a top prize of $1 million and two other $50,000 prizes. The first $1 million top prize to be claimed in the game was sold in St. Ann.

Retailers in Miller County received more than $509,000 in commissions and bonuses in FY21, an increase of 17% from the prior fiscal year. Players won more than $5.4 million in FY21, and educational programs received more than $1.3 million in appropriated Lottery funds. To see how any county in Missouri benefitted from Missouri Lottery sales, proceeds and prizes in FY21, visit MOLottery.com.