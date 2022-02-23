Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,176 in the last 365 days.

2022-02-23 14:19:44.447 $50,000 Scratchers Winning Ticket Purchased In Iberia

2022-02-23 14:19:44.447

Story Photo

Two Scratchers players have jointly claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Rose Gold” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 2340 Highway 17, in Iberia.

There are more than $18.9 million in total unclaimed prizes in the “Rose Gold” game, including a top prize of $1 million and two other $50,000 prizes. The first $1 million top prize to be claimed in the game was sold in St. Ann.

Retailers in Miller County received more than $509,000 in commissions and bonuses in FY21, an increase of 17% from the prior fiscal year. Players won more than $5.4 million in FY21, and educational programs received more than $1.3 million in appropriated Lottery funds. To see how any county in Missouri benefitted from Missouri Lottery sales, proceeds and prizes in FY21, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-02-23 14:19:44.447 $50,000 Scratchers Winning Ticket Purchased In Iberia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.